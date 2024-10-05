Muhammad Waseem defeats Jaba Memishishi in Bantamweight ranking bout

Muhammad Waseem clinched another victory. —Author

Pakistan’s star boxer, Muhammad Waseem, achieved another milestone on Saturday in Malta.

In a World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF) Bantamweight ranking bout, the 34-year-old knocked out Georgian boxer Jaba Memishishi in the third round.

This adds to Waseem’s 13th professional victory, with nine of those coming by knockout.

In addition, his professional boxing record now stands at 13-2 from a total of 15 bouts.

Muhammad Waseem (L) defeated Jaba Memishishi (R) in Malta. —Author

Previously, the boxer faced a refusal for a visa from Denmark. In regard to this, the two-time WBC silver champion expressed his disappointment in an interview with a local news channel.

“I have been a world champion twice, and they rejected my visa, claiming I would disappear if I went there. I travel all over the world and was training with my coaches in London. I needed to arrive in Malta early to prepare for the upcoming world title fight,” he said.

Earlier in August, the “falcon” was hopeful for success against his opponent Sabelo, and he proved that.

He stated: “I am hopeful for success against my opponent. The world title fight is very important to me, and I do not want to miss this opportunity,” Waseem added, urging the Pakistani government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the army chief to intervene and help secure his visa.

