Women's T20 World Cup: India suffer 58-run defeat against New Zealand

A New Zealand batter looks towards the ball just delivered by an Indian women team's bowler during New Zealand vs India at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on October 4, 2024 at Dubai International Stadium. - BCCI

Rosemary Mair's four-for and Lea Tahuhu's three-for dismantled India’s batting line-up on 102 runs in the 19th over as the Blue Shirts failed to chase New Zealand's 161-run target in the fourth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Beginning their chase, India's batters kept returning to the pavilion including the experienced Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Kaur also remained the highest run-scorer for India with 15 off 12 balls.

Interestingly, no Indian batter could hit a six throughout the 19 overs the side batted.

For the Kiwi bowlers, Eden Carson toppled the Indian openers Mandhana and Shefali Verma but the highest wicket-taker at the end of the game turned out to be Rosemary whose pace dismissed four batters while Amelia Kerr took one wicket.

Earlier, with the aid of their skipper, Sophie Devine, the New Zealand women cricket team posted a target of 161 runs.



Devine, after winning the toss, had decided to bat first against the Indian women cricket team in the fourth match of the Women's T20 World Cup.

After the dismissal of Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer, who both batted marvelously — giving the Black Caps the start they required with their individual scores of 27 off 24 and 34 off 23 respectively — captain Devine took charge and hammered the Indian bowlers for a fiery fifty.

Leading the side from the front, the skipper did not relent as she struck seven fours in her innings of 57 runs off 36 balls allowing her team to finish the innings at the score of 160/4.

As for India their bowler Renuka Singh dismissed two English batters as Arundhati Reddy and Asha Sobhana took one wicket each.

Playing XI:

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (captain), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.

India: Smriti Mandhana Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Gosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh.