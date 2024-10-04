Three Pakistani sisters excel at Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship

The Sohail sisters posing with their medals at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Sun City, South Africa. - Author

Pakistan's Twinkle Sohail wins the silver medal at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Sun City, South Africa on Friday.



The powerlifter took home the silver medal in the 84kg classic bench press category.

Earlier today, Twinkle's sisters, Sybil and Veronica succeeded in winning the gold and bronze medals at the championship respectively.

Sybil was able to achieve this after lifting the 47kg category of the classic bench press event, securing a top podium finish for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, her sister Veronica clinched the bronze after showcasing her power and lifting the 52kg category.

However, the gold medal in the 52kg category was awarded to an English powerlifter, while an Indian lifter won a silver medal.

It is worth mentioning that the event, scheduled from October 4 to 13, will see participation from 15 Commonwealth nations.

The championships will feature teams from Australia, England, Canada, India, Isle of Man, Sri Lanka, Northern Ireland, Wales, Singapore, New Zealand, Scotland, Trinidad and Tobago, and hosts South Africa.



Meanwhile, Pakistan's gold medallist, Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt will also be participating in the Men's Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship.

In addition, Hasnain Raza Haider Ali and Dr Adnan will compete in various master's categories of the championship.

The aforementioned lifters are set to embark on their journey to South Africa on October 6.