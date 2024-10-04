Pakistan’s Sohail sisters shine at Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship

Sybil and Veronika celebrating their achievement at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship. —Author

Pakistan’s powerlifter Sybil Sohail on Friday earned a gold medal in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship taking place in Sun City, South Africa.

The powerlifter was able to achieve this after lifting 47kg category of the classic bench press event, securing a top podium finish for Pakistan.

Meawnwhile, her sister Veronica Sohail clinched a bronze medal after showcasing her power and lifting 52kg category.

However, the gold medal in the 52kg category was awarded to an English powerlifter, while an Indian lifter won a silver medal.

It is worth mentioning that the event, scheduled from October 4 to 13, will see participation from 15 Commonwealth nations. The three-member team consists of sisters Sybil, Veronika, and Twinkle Sohail.

The championships will feature teams from Australia, England, Canada, India, Isle of Man, Sri Lanka, Northern Ireland, Wales, Singapore, New Zealand, Scotland, Trinidad & Tobago, and hosts South Africa.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s gold medallist, Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt will also be participating in the Men’s Commonwealth powerlifting championship.

In addition, Hasnain Raza Haider Ali and Dr Adnan will compete in various master’s categories of the championship.

The aforementioned lifters are set to embark on their journey to South Africa on October 6.