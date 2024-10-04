PSG's Beraldo replaces injured Bremer in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Paris St Germain's Lucas Beraldo celebrates scoring their second goal. —Reuters

Brazil have called up Paris St Germain's Lucas Beraldo to replace injured defender Gleison Bremer in this month's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we have received news of a serious injury to the athlete Bremer, a person who deserves all our respect, consideration, affection and support, so that he can return as soon as possible,” said national team coach Dorival Jr.

“In his place, we are calling up Beraldo, from PSG.”

Meanwhile, Juventus centre-back Bremer is set for surgery after suffering an interior cruciate ligament injury during Wednesday's 3-2 win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Beraldo, 20, was a regular starter for Sao Paulo before PSG signed him on a five-year contract in January. He debuted for Brazil in March.

Brazil are fifth in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifiers with 10 points after eight matches, with top six of the 10 teams qualifying directly.

