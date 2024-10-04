PAK vs ENG: England to train in Multan today

Pakistan-England Test series will take place in October. —AFP

As the Test series between England and Pakistan approaches, the visiting team are set to begin their training on Friday in Multan.

Meanwhile, the national cricket team, will be resting a day after completing two days of intense training.

The inaugural match between the two teams is scheduled to take place on October 7 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

In this regard, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha revealed that the national team is ready to face the weather conditions that might affect the match in Multan.

“The national cricket team are accustomed to the weather conditions in Multan, which could potentially challenge the English side.

It should be noted that the most-awaited series will be broadcast live on Geo Super.

Previously on Monday, in a press conference, red-ball captain Shan Masood called the upcoming series against England “a crucial moment for the team”.

Reflecting on their loss against Bangladesh, Masood stressed the need to support players, particularly after defeats. "It’s easy to make changes after a loss, but if we want to move forward, we must back our players," he said, underlining the value of continuity in building a strong team.

Schedule:

Oct 7-11 – First Test, Multan

Oct 15-19 – Second Test, Multan

Oct 24-28 – Third Test, Rawalpindi

Pakistan Squad (for 1st Test)

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi

England Squad

Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes (c), Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir, and Olly Stone.