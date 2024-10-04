'Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel among potential candidates for Pakistan captaincy'

PCB have nominated some potential candidates capable to replace Babar Azam as captain. —AFP

Following Babar Azam's resignation from captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to appoint some potential candidates for the role.

As per sources, Saud Shakeel, top-order batter Fakhar Zaman, and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha are being seriously considered for key positions.

It is to be noted that Shakeel was recently named vice-captain in place of Muhammad Rizwan during the two-Test series against Bangladesh, where his performance impressed the selectors.

Meanwhile, aggressive opener Fakhar Zaman, who has previously captained Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is also being considered.

However, despite his skills, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has yet to take on a leadership role at the domestic level.

Previously, Muhammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper was being considered as a replacement.

In regard to this, Gary Kirsten stated that Rizwan would not be able to handle the workload of playing as well as leading all three formats.

In July, Kirsten came to Pakistan for meetings and sharing a report on T20 World Cup, said the sources, adding that the coach also met Babar in the same month to discuss captaincy matters.

Kirsten, as per the sources, kept persuading Babar to continue captaincy in ODIs even during the connection camp.

The 29-year-old remained unconvinced about retaining the captaincy following distance with the team and a lack of value for himself, said the sources, adding that he was not in touch with the board after the World Cup.

Babar was also not included in any consultation process. He, however, had informed a top official of the board about his decision before announcing his resignation.

Notably, Babar's resignation from captaincy comes amid severe criticism directed at him, particularly after Pakistan failed to perform in the Asia Cup and continued the same performance into the World Cup — where the team crashed out before reaching the semis.