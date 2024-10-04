Why did Usman Qadir retire?

Usman Qadir announced retirement from international cricket. —YouTube/ Pakistan Cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer Usman Qadir announced his retirement as he was not granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

As per sources, the leg-spinner is aiming to pursue his cricketing career in other countries.

It is worth noting that Usman confirmed his retirement from Pakistan Cricket on his social media handle on Thursday.

"Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket, and as I reflect on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude. It has been an immense honour to represent my country, and I'm thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way.

"From unforgettable victories to the challenges we faced together, each moment has shaped my career and enriched my life. I'm deeply appreciative of the passionate fans who have always stood by me; your unwavering support has meant the world,” he wrote.

Usman has played one one-day international and 25 T20 internationals for the Green Shirts. His career has not been as illustrious as his father’s — legendary bowler Abdul Qadir.

Abdul Qadir’s son said he would be continuing his dad's legacy, embracing both his love for cricket and the lessons his dad instilled in him, as he stepped into the new chapter.

"I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together. Thank you for everything."