Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong World Sixes

Faheem Ashraf is set to lead the upcoming Hong Kong World Sixes. —PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that Faheem Ashraf will be leading the seven-member Pakistan squad for the forthcoming Hong Kong World Sixes.

The eight-team tournament is scheduled to take place between November 1 to 3 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong after a seven-year hiatus.

Pakistan since the inception of the tournament in 1993 have won the tournament four times, while it has remained runners-up of the event for five times, which include qualifying for the final of the last edition held in 2017.

After witnessing the revival of this tournament, the Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China Burji sounded excited.

“We are excited to bring back this iconic event that showcases our city as a truly world city and a sporting capital of East Asia to the world and our cricket credentials. The strategic plan is to develop the Hong Kong Sixes into a global series, culminating every year with the grand finale at home,” said Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China Burji Shroff.

Some of the biggest names like Shahid Afridi, Imran Nazir, MS Dhoni, Wasim Akram, Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Glenn Maxwell, Sanath Jayasuriya and others have played the tournament.

Former Test wicketkeeper-batter Saleem Yousuf will travel with the side as manager.

Pakistan squad:

Faheem Ashraf (captain), Aamer Yamin, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk) and Shahab Khan