Women’s T20 World Cup: Sadia shines as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in low-scoring thriller

Pakistan cricket team celebrating against Sri Lanka during the second match of the Women T20 World Cup 2024 on October 3, 2024 at Sharjah. — PCB

Pakistan’s bowlers bamboozled Sri Lanka as the Islanders failed to chase the 117-run target in the second match of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.



The Lankans fell 31 runs short of the target as they could only score 85 runs at the loss of nine wickets against Pakistan, famous for its mastery in the bowling department.

Apart from Nilakshika Silva’s 22 off 25 balls and Vishmi Gunaratne’s 20 off 34, the entire Sri Lankan batting line-up failed to impress with their individual scores.

Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal topped the chart with three scalps while Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu and Fatima Sana took two wickets each as the side successfully registered a 31-run win.

Earlier, the Green Shirts had bundled out on 116 runs after they won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Green Shirts had a dismal start to their innings with Sugandika Kumari dismissing both openers Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza inside four overs with just 17 runs on the board.



Adding further to the misery, Sri Lanka captain Athapaththu removed Sidra Amin in the sixth over of the innings. The right-handed batter scored 12 off 10 deliveries with the help of one boundary.

Experienced all-rounder Nida Dar then joined Omaima as they managed a 25-run partnership for the fourth wicket until the youngster fell victim to Kavisha Dilhari in the 10th over. She managed 18 off 19 deliveries, laced up with a four.

Dar then put on a brief partnership with Tuba Hassan (5) before getting bowled to Udeshika Prabodhani. The former captain smashed a six on her way to a 22-ball 23.

The wickets continued falling as Tuba Hassan and Aliya Riaz were dismissed by Chamari Athapaththu on back-to-back deliveries.

Pakistan soon slipped further to 84/8 in 14.5 overs after Diana Baig caught out after scoring just two runs.

However, Fatima stood up for her team along with Nashra (6*) to give a late push to her side’s total. The Pakistan captain top-scored with a 20-ball 30, laced up with three fours and a six, before walking back to the dugout in the final over.

For Sri Lanka, Athapaththu, Kumari and Udeshika Prabodhani claimed three wickets each, while Kavisha Dilhari took one scalp.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani.