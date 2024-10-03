Pak vs Eng Test series: Match officials announced

An image showing players from Pakistan and England teams during a Test match. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The match officials for the Test series between Pakistan and England have been announced.

West Indies’ Sir Richie Richardson, who is a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams for the three ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 fixtures between host Pakistan and England.

Both teams are scheduled to play three-match Test series in Multan and Rawalpindi from 7 to 28 October. The first Test match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 7 to 11 October, while the second Test match will be played at the same venue from 15 to 19 October. The third Test match will commence on 24 October and will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

For the first Test, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena and Bangladesh’s Sharfuddoula Saikat – both ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will perform duties as on-field umpires. New Zealand’s Christopher Gaffaney, also part of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will be the third umpire, while Pakistan’s Asif Yaqoob (ICC International Panel of Umpires) will act as fourth umpire.

An image card showing the names and pictures of the officials for Pakistan vs England Test series. — Supplied

For the second Test, Dharmasena will be joined by Gaffaney for on-field umpires’ duties, while Saikat will perform duties of the third umpire. Pakistan’s Rashid Riaz, also part of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will be the fourth umpire.

For third Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Gaffaney and Saikat will perform the duties of as on-field umpires, while Dharmasena will serve as a third umpire. Pakistan’s Faisal Aafreedi – part of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will be the fourth umpire.