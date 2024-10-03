Stuart Broad sees 'Bazball' style as winning formula for England in Pakistan

An undated picture of former England Test cricketer Stuart Broad. — Reuters/File

Former England Test cricketer Stuart Broad has predicted that England's 'Bazball' style "will work" against Pakistan in the upcoming Test series which is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

The first and second Test matches in the bilateral series are set to be played in Multan, starting from October 7.

England's Bazball approach first proved successful for them when the team marked a historic 3-0 series win in Pakistan in 2022 and Broad believes it will work just as well this time.

"I think the style will work in Pakistan, for sure," said Broad during an interview ahead of the launch of Inside Lord's, Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) new digital platform.

"It was a great tour to Pakistan in 2022, all the players really enjoyed it and ultimately, England's batting group are wonderful players of spin."

The owner of 604 Test wickets further praised his national team's batting group's "positive and aggressive" skills and said that they can "find the boundary and don't get tied down by spin".

He added: "England will have to play that fast-paced cricket to force results over there, because you generally do need five days to make something happen."

The 38-year-old former cricketer also highlighted that the Men in Green "have not been playing the best cricket" which, he believes, the England team should see as a positive chance to put Pakistan under pressure.

Broad said Pakistan, who were defeated 2-0 at home by Bangladesh last month, would be looking to take advantage of England's inexperienced fast bowling lineup, but the visitors must capitalise on the hosts' underwhelming form.



"Pakistan have not been playing the best cricket. They've been struggling, so England should see that as a positive and go there trying to apply pressure to that team as soon as they possibly can," Broad said.

"But we always know Pakistan, they've got world-class talent and players that can win a game on their own. It won't be an easy challenge.

"The surfaces (in Pakistan) were a bit slower and turned, but in their recent series they've had a bit of green grass on and carried through a bit more.

"I don't know which way Pakistan will lean on their pitches — they might leave a bit of grass on, seeing an inexperienced bowling group from England."

Broad said there had been an inconsistency in results with England's test style, but players must focus on the positives.

The youngsters might take time to adapt to it, but players like Jamie Smith were improving under McCullum and Stokes.

"It's been an amazing style for young players to learn their game and have amazing freedom. The key to it is the consistency in selection," Broad added.