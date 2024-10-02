ICC bans Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama under council’s anti-corruption code

Praveen Jayawickrama celebrates after grabbing a wicket in a Test against India on March 12, 2022 in Bengaluru, India. — BCCI

The International Cricket Council has imposed a ban on Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama from all formats of cricket for a year under its Anti-Corruption code.

Additionally, Praveen is suspended for six months as per the verdict from the international cricketing body.

The ban on Jayawickrama comes after the player had admitted to breaching Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code which deals with:

“Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with, or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code," a statement released by the ICC reads.

The bowler made his last appearance in 2022 after he played five Test, ODIs and T20Is for the Lions.

Making efforts for his team, Jayawickrama bagged 32 wickets in the 15 international matches.

His charges relate to international cricket and the matches of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The player made his debut in a Test match against Bangladesh in 2021.

In that game, he made records after taking 11 wickets while allowing the other team to score 178 runs.

His performance stands as the seventh-best bowling achievement by any player on their Test debut.