Irani Cup 2024: Sarfaraz's double ton leads Mumbai to dominate first innings

Sarfaraz Khan after takes a bow after scoring his double century

Indian rising star Sarfaraz Khan scored double hundred for Mumbai in the ongoing Irani Cup against Rest of India on Wednesday.

Batting first, Sarfaraz scored 221 off 276 deliveries in the first innings after smashing four towering sixes and 25 shots towards the boundary.

With his extraordinary performance, the right-handed batter has become the first-ever cricketer to score an Irani Cup double hundred for Mumbai.

However, the second day came to an end with Mumbai making 536/9 within 138 overs.

Former cricketers, including Wasim Jaffer (Vidarbha), Ravi Shastri, Praveen Amre and Yashasvi Jaiswal (all for Rest of India) are double centurions in the Irani Cup.

Despite having a challenging week due to some family reasons, the Mumbai’s star didn’t resist from attacking against the opponents.

Previously on the first day, Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane aimed for a century, but ended up scoring 97 of 234 balls.

Prithvi Shaw (4), Ayush Mhatre (19), Shams Mulani (5), and Shardul Thakur (36) failed to score a half century.

This reflects that Khan had the most contribution to the score.

Shreyas Iyer (57) and Tanush Kotian (64), on the other hand made efforts for the team.

Meanwhile after achieving this milestone, the 26-year-old kissed the Lion’s crest on his shirt before aiming to smash the best shot of the day.

A first-innings lead will be enough for Mumbai to clinch the trophy if the match ends in a draw.