ICC unveils commentary panel for Women's T20 World Cup

ICC reveals commentary line-up as the event will kick off on Thursday. —PCB

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the star-studded commentary panel for the forthcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.



The event scheduled in Sharjah incudes World Cup winners, Mel Jones, Lisa Sthalekar, Stacy Ann King, and Lydia Greenway.

Moreover, the former international stars like Anjum Chopra, Katey Martin, and ex-India women’s head coach WV Raman are also named in the list.

As the tournament is set to begin on Thursday, Lydia Greenway revealed her excitement after the names of the commentators were announced by the council.

“We’re seeing elite athletes at the peak of their powers, and with the increased prize pool, it’s clear the game is being given the platform and respect it deserves,” she said.

The cricketer who has played the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009 added: “The skills on display are going to be breathtaking, and I think we’ll witness some truly unforgettable moments that will push the boundaries of what’s possible in women’s cricket. I can’t wait to call the action from the commentary box and be a part of this amazing tournament.”

Adding more glam to the event, the ICC have added former Indian and Pakistan captains Mithali Raj and Sana Mir to the commentary line-up.

Their insights will be supported by some of the leading voices in world cricket, including Natalie Germanos, Ian Bishop, Kass Naidoo, Nasser Hussain, Alison Mitchell, Carlos Brathwaite, and Mpumelelo Mbangwa.

Witnessing the growth of women’s cricket, the West Indies’ legendary player Ian Bishop expressed delight, calling it his “favourite event.”

“Women’s cricket has been very close to my heart for quite some time. It is exciting to behold how much the game has evolved – the women cricketers continue to exhibit ever-increasing ingenuity, athleticism, power and finesse," Bishop said.

In addition, the tournament will be hosted by Kass Naidoo and Laura McGoldrick.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be playing their inaugural match on October 3 against Sri Lanka.

It is worth noting that Pakistan was defeated in the first warm-up fixture by eight wickets against Scotland on Saturday, and later faced another defeat against Bangladesh by 23 runs in the second warm-up match on Monday.

After facing defeat in two warm-up matches, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, and Sadaf Shamas were hopeful for the upcoming mega event.

Moreover, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana sounded confident about her team’s preparations and expressed her belief to do well in the tournament. She said: “We have prepared well for the mega event. The series against South Africa at home before coming to the UAE helped us know our strengths and allowed our batters to show their form.

Pakistan women’s team are slotted in Group ‘A’ alongside Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, and the West Indies are in Group ‘B’.

15-member squad for the tournament:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan

Pakistan fixtures in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:

3 October vs Sri Lanka; Sharjah Cricket Stadium

6 October vs India; Dubai International Cricket Stadium

11 October vs Australia; Dubai International Cricket Stadium

14 October vs New Zealand; Dubai International Cricket Stadium