Tim Southee resigns as New Zealand Test captain

Tim Southee steps down as red-ball captain. —AFP

New Zealand’s Tim Southee announced stepping down as red-ball captain after facing a setback against Sri Lanka in a two-Test series.

As per sources, wicketkeeper Tom Lotham will be leading the team in the forthcoming series against India scheduled to kick off on October 16.

While announcing his retirement, the veteran cricketer penned down a heartfelt note, sharing that it was an honour for him to be a Test captain.

“Captaining the Black Caps in a format that’s so special to me has been an absolute honour and a privilege,” Southee said. “I’ve always tried to put the team first throughout my career, and I believe this decision is the best for the team.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old succeeded Kane Williamson as Test captain in 2022.

Since then, he has participated in 14 tests, winning six of them, drawing two, and losing six of them.

Being a right-arm medium-fast bowler, Southee has never been a disappointment for the Black Caps.

He has bagged 382 wickets in 102 Tests, placing him second on the New Zealand all-time list behind Richard Hadlee.

In addition, under his captaincy, the swing bowler has taken 35 wickets in 14 Tests. He was able to dismiss only two players in the recent Test series against Sri Lanka.

Considering the recent series against the Lions, in the first Test the Southee-led team was defeated by 63 runs, while in the second by an innings and 154 runs.

Continuing with his conversation, the former skipper revealed that being a captain might affect his performance.

“I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is by focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win test matches. I will, as I’ve always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage.”

Southee wished Latham well as captain, “and he knows I’ll be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years.”

The newly appointed captain has acted as an interim captain in nine Tests, when Williamson was suffering from an elbow injury.

Along with Tests, the top-order batter has led New Zealand in 44 one-day internationals.

Reflecting on Southee's efforts as a captain, Black Caps coach Gary Stead called him a "true team-man".

"Tim’s a fantastic player and a very good leader who is held in high regard by the players and support staff,” Stead said. “He’s been a great servant of New Zealand cricket over nearly 17 years playing on the international stage, and I’d like to acknowledge his humility in stepping down from the role as test captain.

“It’s not easy giving up something you love, but Tim is a true team-man and he’s made the decision with the team’s best interests at heart.”

Meanwhile, the Latham-led side will be facing India in a three-day Test series on October 16 in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand schedule:

Test 1 of 3: October 16 to 20

Test 2 of 3: October 24 to 28

Test 3 of 3: November 1 to 5