PCB accepts Babar Azam's resignation

Babar Azam gestures during a match. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Babar Azam tendered his resignation as Pakistan men’s white-ball captain on Tuesday evening, and it has been accepted.

The national selection committee has been tasked with beginning the process of formulating future white-ball cricket strategies, including recommending a new captain.

“Although the PCB had backed Babar Azam as the white-ball captain, his decision to step down reflects his desire to focus more on making a greater impact as a player," the cricket board said in a statement.

“This decision is a testament to his professionalism and commitment to Pakistan cricket. He believes that dedicating himself fully to his batting will enable him to play a more decisive role in the team’s success in the shorter formats," the statement added.

It further stated: “The PCB acknowledges Babar’s contributions as white-ball captain, his ability to prioritise the team’s needs and his unwavering dedication to Pakistan cricket. The PCB will continue to support Babar Azam, recognising he still has much to offer both as a world-class batter and a senior statesman of the team.”

Earlier, Azam, while highlighting his role as the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, had said: “Playing for Pakistan has always been my greatest honour and I’ve always placed the team’s success above everything else. Stepping down as captain will help me deliver even more for the team as a player and I’m fully committed to that path. The team’s success is what matters most."

“I’ve had the privilege of leading Pakistan for five remarkable years, always trying to give my best as both captain and player. At this stage, I strongly believe I can make a bigger impact by concentrating on my batting. I am grateful for the constant support from my teammates, coaches and the PCB throughout my captaincy," he said.

Azam also added: “While it has been a great honour to lead Pakistan, now is the right time to shift my complete focus on batting, team’s objectives during this transitional phase and back the new captain and emerging players as we prepare for a crucial season ahead, including the defense of the ICC Champions Trophy on home soil next year.”