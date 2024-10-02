Ben Stokes-led England arrive in Pakistan for Test series

Members of England Test squad for Pakistan series get off an aircraft after touching down in Multan on October 2, 2024. — Reporter

Ben Stokes-led England Test cricket team has arrived in Multan ahead of the three-match Test series against Pakistan, set to begin later this week.

The national side is set to take on the Englishmen in the Test series commencing on October 7 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.



The England players will begin practicing for the long-format game from October 4 after two days' rest on October 2 and 3.

The home series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.



The second match of the upcoming series will also be played at the second venue whereas the third match is scheduled from October 24 to 28 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Test team captain Shan Masood has said that he was optimistic for the future ahead of the upcoming Test series against England despite disappointing whitewash against Bangladesh last month.

Pakistan Squad for 1st Test

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali, who has taken 47 wickets in 15 Tests, has replaced fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who is injured.

Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali, who were part of the squad for the Bangladesh Tests, remain firmly in the selectors' plans.

However, due to the selection policy's emphasis on consistency and continuity, and the belief that 15 players are sufficient for a Test, they have been advised and encouraged to continue representing their teams in the Champions One-Day Cup and the President's Cup, starting on 3 October, to ensure they stay match-ready through competitive cricket.

Pakistan men's red-ball head coach Gillespie said: "With a busy domestic and international cricket schedule, it makes sense to give our players some much-needed rest ahead of the Test series against England."

"We are very much looking forward to the series against England here in Pakistan and cannot wait for it to begin. We are excited about playing in front of our wonderful supporters," he added.

England Squad

Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes (c), Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir, and Olly Stone.