Mohammad Rizwan 'strongest' captaincy candidate to replace Babar Azam

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan spotted together during a match. — PCB/File

LAHORE: Following Babar Azam's resignation from captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team, right-handed batter and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan is likely to be the "strongest candidate" for the job, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

Relevant officials have been asked to hold consultations with Mohammad Rizwan for team selection, according to the sources.

A day earlier, the former Pakistan captain had announced that he was stepping down from white-ball captaincy, as it was time for him to focus on his playing role and personal growth.

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth, the 29-year-old batter wrote on X.

The sources said that Babar was not asked to quit captaincy and was asked to continue being captain of the ODI team, as white-ball coach Gary Kirsten wanted him at the top.

Bringing in a new captain for the T20 format was Kirsten's plan as part of team's future strategies, the sources maintained, adding that the coach had asked for the change to be made in July.

In July, Kirsten came to Pakistan for meetings and sharing a report on T20 World Cup, said the sources, adding that the coach also met Babar in the same month to discuss captaincy matters.

Kirsten, as per the sources, kept persuading Babar to continue captaincy in ODIs even during the connection camp.

The 29-year-old remained unconvinced about retaining the captaincy following distance with the team and a lack of value for himself, said the sources, adding that he was not in touch with the board after the World Cup.

Babar was also not included in any consultation process. He, however, had informed a top official of the board about his decision before announcing his resignation.

Notably, Babar's resignation from captaincy comes amid severe criticism directed at him, particularly after Pakistan failed to perform in the Asia Cup and continued the same performance into the World Cup — where the team crashed out before reaching the semis.