Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — AFP/File

Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam on late Tuesday announced stepping down as white ball captain.

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth, the 29-year-old batter announced on X.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had reappointed Babar as the national team's captain for T20I and one-day internationals (ODIs) on March 31.



He had earlier ended his years-long stint as skipper in November 2023 after he stepped down as captain of the national side.

"I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month," said Babar.

Speaking about his role as the skipper, Babar said captaincy has been a rewarding experience but it added a significant workload. "I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy," he stressed.

Expressing his gratefulness for the support, the star batter said he is excited to continue contributing to the team as a player.

This is second time Azam left captaincy of the national side.

He had stepped down from captaincy amid severe criticism after Pakistan failed to perform in the Asia Cup and continued the same momentum into the World Cup — where they crashed out before reaching the semis.