India set new records with 2-0 series sweep against Bangladesh

India's players celebrate with their trophy at the end of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. — AFP

As India defeated Bangladesh in the second Test in Kanpur on Tuesday, it also shattered a bunch of records including setting a new benchmark with a staggering run rate of 7.36 — the highest ever in Test cricket history.

The record was previously held by South Africa with a run rate of 6.80 against Zimbabwe in Cape Town in 2005.

India pulled off a remarkable victory over Bangladesh by seven wickets in a rain-hit second Test in Kanpur that lost two-and-a-half days to bad weather.

The host completed a 2-0 series sweep and extended their record with an 18th consecutive Test series victory on home soil after they grabbed a 280-run win in the series opener in Chennai.

The hosts bundled out Bangladesh for 146 before lunch on the fifth and final day and, needing 95 for victory, reached 98-3 in just 104 balls in the second session.

India delivered a batting masterclass in a record-breaking display, setting new benchmarks for the fastest team 50, 100, and 200 in a single innings.

Scoring at an astonishing rate of 8.22 runs per over, they posted a total of 285, taking a 52-run lead over Bangladesh, ICC reported.

Alongside these records, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played a crucial role in his side's victory and earned the "Player of the Match" title, also broke Sunil Gavaskar's record for most runs by an Indian under 23, amassing 929 runs in 2024.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a half-century during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. — AFP

Gavaskar had scored 918 runs in 1971, the highest by any Indian batter in a calendar year before turning 23. However, 22-year-old Jaiswal racked up 929 this year with more matches still to come, according to Indian media.

Second innings summary

In the second innings, Jaiswal reached his second 50 of the match in 43 balls including eight fours and one six before falling to Taijul Islam, ending a 58-run stand with Virat Kohli.

Former captain Kohli hit 29 and was there at the end as Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary.

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz had earlier removed Rohit, for eight, and Shubman Gill, for six.

India's Virat Kohli (R) and teammate Rishabh Pant walk back to the pavilion after winning the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. — AFP

The series victory extends India's lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings ahead of Australia in second.



India rode on Jaiswal's 72-run blitz in the first innings to force a result in a match which saw no play on Saturday and Sunday because of rain and a wet outfield.

Bangladesh resumed their second innings on 26-2 on the final day, 26 runs behind, but the batting fell apart during the first session, with opener Shadman Islam top scoring on 50.

Ashwin, fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets apiece.

Mushfiqur Rahim frustrated India to delay the lunch break and was last man out when Bumrah bowled him for 37.

Off-spinner Ashwin broke through in the third over of the day when he had first-innings centurion Mominul Haque caught at leg slip by KL Rahul for two.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja, who had taken his 300th Test wicket on Monday, struck in his first over of the day when he bowled Najmul, who had made 19.

Shadman reached his fifty off 97 balls but fell almost immediately after to fast bowler Akash Deep.

Jadeja also picked up the wicket of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, caught and bowled without scoring, in what could be the former captain's last Test for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 when they resumed their first innings on Monday.

India then batted at a blistering pace as they declared on 285-9 from just 34.4 overs.

The teams now head into a three-match T20 series starting on Sunday in Gwalior.

With additional input from AFP