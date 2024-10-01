Pakistan women cricketers vow to perform in T20 WC

Pakistan Women's Team. -PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan women cricket team players have vowed to do their best in the ICC Women T20 World Cup.



After facing defeat in two warm-up matches, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, and Sadaf Shamas sounded confident for the upcoming mega event.

Nashra Sandhu said: “Our preparation for the World Cup is good. We have strong teams in our group, and we have made plans for them. Although it is quite hot in Dubai, the camp in Multan was beneficial. We will try our best to play well and win the World Cup for Pakistan.”

Sadia Iqbal stated: “Our preparation for the World Cup has been very good. The series against South Africa gave us a lot of confidence. The pitches in Dubai are favorable for spinners, and we have formed our team combination accordingly.”

Sadaf Shams stressed: “This is my second World Cup, and I am very excited about it. We are hopeful for good results.”

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Scheduler. -ICC

The Pakistan women’s cricket team practiced for three hours at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium under the supervision of Head Coach Muhammad Wasim. Assistant and Fast Bowling Coach Jind Khan, Spin Bowling Coach Abdul Rehman, and Fielding Coach Hanif Malik conducted the practice sessions.



It is worth noting that Pakistan was defeated in the first warm-up fixture by eight wickets on Saturday.

The Fatima Sana-led side faced another defeat against Bangladesh by 23 runs on Monday.

Pakistan will be playing their inaugural match on October 3 against Sri Lanka.