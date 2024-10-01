Pakistan hockey vice-captain Abu Bakar hopes for treatment funds following injury

Pakistan's hockey player got injured during the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. —Author

Pakistan’s injured hockey player Abubakar Mahmood revealed that he has been suffering from knee injury due to negligence of authorities from both the country and the hockey federation.

Despite being injured while representing Pakistan in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, no arrangements have been made for his treatment yet, he has claimed.

Abu Bakar was severely injured during a group stage match against India, leading to team's participation in the semi-final without a key player.

Considering his condition, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Bugti assured Abu Bakar’s treatment from any available source but no steps in this regard have yet been taken, sources revealed.

Additionally, Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme Rana Mashhood also assured treatment via video call, however, upon returning, no such steps arrangements were made.

Meanwhile, the Federation has cited a lack of funds and asked Abu Bakar to begin his treatment on his own, with the promise that the amount used in the surgery will be reimbursed once the funds are available.

The vice-captain of the hockey team wishes to undergo a surgery abroad. However, he lacks the funds required for the procedure.

As the delay in surgery has raised concerns about possible complications to the player's injury, the PHF secretary Rana Mujahid stated: “We will take full care of Abu Bakar. His checkup is being arranged, and if necessary, we will send him abroad for treatment.”

Adding further Mujahid said: "the federation (PHF) president has sent a letter to the prime minister requesting funds for Abu Bakar’s treatment, and we hope to see a progress on this matter soon."