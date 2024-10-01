Saadi Abbas plans retirement after South Asian Games

Saudi Abbas announced retirement. —Author

Pakistan’s top karateka, Saadi Abbas is set to retire after participation in the forthcoming South Asian Games in Pakistan.

While having a conversation with the Geo News in Lahore, the 36-year-old expressed his willingness to win a gold medal in front of home crowd before finally bidding adieu to the sport.

Karateka Abbas said: “As the South Asian Games are scheduled in Pakistan and because I have never played in front of Pakistani fans, my goal is to play in Pakistan and win a gold medal in my home town.”

“After this, I will bid farewell to karate,” he added.

It is worth noting that the top karateka has won gold medals at the Asian and South Asian levels and is aiming to win in the upcoming event as well scheduled to take place in Pakistan next year.

Apart from these achievements, he is a two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist, former Asian Champion and two-time Asian bronze medallist.

Informing Geo News about the possible reason behind his retirement decision, the accomplished karate player further added: "I thought of saying goodbye to karate after suffering knee pain before the Asian Games, however, the federation pushed me to win a gold medal for my country in the South Asian Games and then leave karate."



Abbas also said that he made a comeback because of this and participated in the Asian Karate Championship in China. "I won the first fight but lost in the second, however, the competition was good."

The karate player further said that before the South Asian Games, he will also take part in the Commonwealth Championship. Moreover, he also plans to participate in a few more international events after this.