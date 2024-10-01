FIR filed against Bangladesh’s former captain Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza named in an FIR by the former Chairman of Sylhet Strikers. —AFP

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been named in an FIR, with the pacer accused of involvement in illegal transfer of shares.

The complaint was lodged by Sarwar Ghulam Chaudhary, the former chairman of Bangladesh Premier League franchise Sylhet Strikers, at a local police station.

Alongside Mortaza, the chairman accused five others of forcibly taking over shares worth Tk 4.5 crore of BPL team Sylhet Strikers in 2023.

According to the case statement, the people involved gave Sarowar death threats instead of paying the money of the shares.

As per sources, the inspector of investigation Adil Hussain confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the former cricketer.

However, he also stated that no arrests have been made as of yet.

The 40-year-old is already under hot water for his alleged involvement in the student attacks during the political unrest in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Narail Express made his international debut as a bowler in 2001.

Despite having a successful cricket career, the former player has made his mark in politics as well.

He was a member of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s political party.

It is to be noted that Mortaza’s fellow player, Shakib Al Hasan was accused of being involved in a murder case of garment factory worker.