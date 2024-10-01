Cristiano Ronaldo expresses willingness to continue with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to continue with the Saudi Club until 2026. —Reuters

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed willingness to extend his contract with Al Nassr on Monday.

According to ESPN, the Saudi club has opened an extension and new contract talks with its captain.

It is worth noting that the current deal with the club will end in 2025 with the conclusion of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League.

The five-time Ballon d’Or earlier in an interview revealed his desire, to continue with Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr. I’m very happy at this club, I feel good in this country, too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia, and I want to continue,” he said.

Meanwhile, the contract talks were held after the UEFA Player of the Year opened up about his plans to play until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This will make him the first player in the history of football to feature in the six different editions of the prestigious event.

Moreover, the 900-goal scorer scored a winner in their AFC Champions League Elite match against Al Qatar’s Al Rayyan on Monday.

Following his victory, the Portuguese captain reacted on his X handle: "Hard work pays off. Let's keep going.”

The Al-Nassr is spotted at the third position in the points table with four points in two matches.