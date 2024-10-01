Cricket Australia invites legend Younis Khan to its cricket festival

Younis Khan will be attending the star-studded cricket festival in Melbourne. —AFP

Cricket Australia is set to host a cricket festival this summer, featuring legendary players Younis Khan, Glenn Maxwell, and Damien Fleming.

The vibrant event will take place on October 5 from 3pm at Fed Square offering a unique opportunity for fans to meet and greet some of the biggest names in cricket.

Australian all-rounder Maxwell, Pakistan's former T20 World Cup-winning captain Younis, former Australian Test fast bowler and 1999 World Cup winner Fleming, Victorian Captain Will Sutherland, and Australian Women's U19 cricketer Hasrat Gill will appear at the three-hour festival.

The forthcoming event will be a treat to cricket fans as the international and Big Bash League matches scheduled in Melbourne will be promoted.

Additionally, It will generate excitement among multicultural cricket fans through player appearances from W/BBL players, autograph sessions and an opportunity to take photos with the Men’s and Women’s World Cup Trophies.

Entry is free with the event featuring a range of engaging activities, including:

- On-stage panel interviews with cricket stars

- Player appearances and autograph sessions

- A Trophy wall for photo opportunities

- Appearances by Cricket Australia’s Multicultural Ambassadors to promote diversity and inclusion

- Big Bash mascots and inflatables creating a fun kid-friendly atmosphere

- Cricket activities and sign-ups for Woolworths Cricket Blast, an entry-level cricket skills program for kids aged 5-12.

- Community performances including drummers, dancers, and a DJ

- Prizes and giveaways to encourage audience participation

In regard to this, Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager Events and Operations expressed excitement for the event.

“All cricket fans and aspiring players are invited to the Cricket Festival at Federation Square on Saturday 5 October to celebrate the upcoming blockbuster summer of cricket and to meet some of their heroes,” he said.

"Throughout the afternoon fans will have the opportunity to participate in various cricket activities, get up close and personal with ICC World Cup and Big Bash Leagues trophies, engage with activations by the Melbourne Stars and Renegades, Kayo Sports and much more,” he added. “We can't to share in the excitement of the upcoming summer with cricket fans."