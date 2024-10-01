Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI VP breaks silence on India’s travel to Pakistan

Rajiv Shukla opens about India's participation in Champions Trophy 2025. —AFP

Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has opened up about the possibility of the Indian cricket team visiting Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan are scheduled to host the prestigious ICC tournament in February next year, however, India’s participation remains uncertain as the BCCI seeks the government’s approval to visit the country.

"No decision has been taken (yet). But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government. It's up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country,” Shukla said while talking to an Indian news channel.

Furthermore, the BCCI vice-president said: "In this case (also), whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that.”

India has not travelled to Pakistan since 2008 and both the historical rivals have not had any bilateral series since 2012-13.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to feature eight elite teams including India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, based on their performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — will host the matches of eight teams and according to PCB's proposed schedule to ICC, all of India's matches will take place in Lahore.

The PCB also allocated Rs12.80 billion for upgradation of three stadiums. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium will be elevated ahead of the marquee event.

Except India, all seven teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy have already played in Pakistan and the PCB believes that India has no strong reason not to come here.

Pakistan are currently the defending champion of the coveted tournament, as the Men in Green, led by former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, clinched the Champions Trophy in 2017 in England after defeating India in the final.