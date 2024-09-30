Shot-blocking great Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58, NBA says

Former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo of U.S. dies of brain cancer. —Reuters

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died at the age of 58 from brain cancer, the NBA said on Monday.

Beloved by fans, the Congolese center was selected as an NBA All-Star eight times, using his tremendous, seven-foot, two-inch frame to become one of the league's most fearsome shot-blockers and earn defensive player of the year honours four times.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Mutombo's gregarious personality - with a trademark finger-wag celebration - made him a fan favourite as he played 18 seasons with six different teams in the league, averaging 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He reached the NBA Finals twice.

After retiring in 2009, he became NBA's first global ambassador and helped promote the sport in Africa.

"He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa," said Silver.

"He was always accessible at NBA events over the years – with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation."