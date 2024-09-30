Kylian Mbappe named in Real Madrid squad for Champions League clash against Lille

Kylian Mbappe added to the squad for the fixture between Real Madrid and Lille. —Reuters

The French rising star Kylian Mbappe is geared up to make a strong comeback in the UEFA Champions League’s fixture against Lille.



In a surprising turn of events, Real Madrid named the French captain in the squad to face Lille in the fixture scheduled on Wednesday.

Earlier, the 25-year-old was diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg.

The French superstar, ESPN reported citing sources, is expected to be on hiatus for three weeks, leading him to miss games with Lille in Champions League and Villarreal in La Liga and the international break with France.

He was not even in attendance in Sunday’s 1-1 derby draw at Atletico Madrid.

Previously, the Marca reported that the French forward will be making a comeback against Celta Vigo on October 19.

However, the superstar seems to have recovered quickly.

Considering his condition, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti selected the striker in his squad on Monday for the trip to France to face his brother Ethan Mbappe, representing Ligue 1 side Lille.

Recently, the Spanish Club have experienced major losses, with key players being on hiatus due to injury.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was not included in the squad against Lille after suffering a hip muscle injury against Atletico.

With Mbappe back, Madrid is expected to smash massive goals in their clash on Wednesday.