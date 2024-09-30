Messi rages at referee after penalty rejection in Inter Miami-Charlotte FC clash

Lionel Messi expressed anger in conversation with the referee. —Reuters

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi expressed frustration after the referee denied their penalty call in their clash with the Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer on Saturday.



The five-time Ballon d’Or winner allegedly used abusive language in post-match conversation with the referee.

While aiming to net late in the game, Jordi Alba headed a pass from captain of Inter Miami towards Luis Suarez, but the former Barcelona player kicked the ball over the goal and fell after bumping into the goalkeeper, Kristijan Kahlina.

In retaliation, Messi and Co. asked for a penalty, which was rejected by the referee.

As per a report by Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine forward allegedly gushed “a mean spirited son of a b****,” to the on-field official.

Meanwhile, Messi smashed the game-tying goal in the 67th minute of the match.

In regard to this, the game ended with 1-1 draw.

Reflecting his admiration, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner placed his hands by his side, palms down, and began to raise his heels — a liftoff like "Iron Man".v after scoring the equaliser.

In the event of winning the upcoming big face-off on Wednesday, the Inter Miami is expected to secure the MLS Supporters’ Shield.

After winning Leagues Cup of 2023, it would be Messi’s second title with Inter Miami.