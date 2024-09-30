Cricket South Africa gives go ahead to Bangladesh tour for Test series

South Africa cricket team set to play Test series against Bangladesh in October. –Reuters

Cricket South Africa has confirmed the tour to Bangladesh for the Test series in October.

The Proteas will play a two-match Test series during their tour of Bangladesh.

Recently, the CSA and security team reviewed the arrangements in Bangladesh after the country faced political turmoil.

In regard to this, the BCB director expressed excitement while speaking to an Indian news channel on Monday.

"Naturally, it is relieving that international cricket is returning back to Bangladesh, Nazmul Abedin," BCB's director said.

"Definitely (there was a concern), but things are under control here, and we understand that there is no big problem here. But there was a concern about how the world is looking at us now it is relieving as a fact, considering the outside world is also thinking that we are a safe place to come. I hope other countries will also feel better about us, and if we conduct it well (the home series against South Africa), the other team will also feel assured coming here."

Previously, Bangladesh experienced political unrest and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign after nationwide protests.

Meanwhile, the CSA's Operations Manager, Team Security Manager, Safety and Security Consultant, and representative of the South African Cricketers' Association conducted a security assessment.

"CSA has given the series a go-ahead on the recommendation made by the team post an in-loco inspection visit to Bangladesh," CSA said in a statement on Monday.

In order to face the hosts for the Test series in October, the Proteas Men will be arriving in Dhaka on October 16. After that, the team will travel to Chattogram for the second match, scheduled from October 29 to November 2.