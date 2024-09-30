PAK vs ENG: Shan Masood vows to back players despite defeat in Bangladesh Tests

Shan Masood during a press conference. - PCB

Pakistan Test team captain Shan Masood has emphasised the importance of the upcoming series against England, calling it a crucial moment for the team.

Reflecting on recent performances, Masood acknowledged the disappointing results of the series against Bangladesh but remained optimistic about the future.

In a press conference, Masood stressed the need to support players, particularly after defeats. "It’s easy to make changes after a loss, but if we want to move forward, we must back our players," he said, underlining the value of continuity in building a strong team.

Masood expressed that the players are deeply regretful of the recent losses and are determined to achieve better results. He highlighted the preparations for the Champions One-Day Cup, which provided valuable insights into the squad’s fitness levels. "We’ve learned a lot about our physical and mental condition, and it's clear that improvements are needed."

Speaking about his role as captain, Masood admitted that losing is always difficult. "As a captain, it feels terrible when the team loses. It wasn't the ideal start, but accountability comes with defeat," he remarked. He also pointed out that the team had several opportunities to gain the upper hand against Bangladesh but failed to take advantage of them.

Looking ahead, Masood emphasised the importance of mental and physical fitness, particularly for Test cricket. "If Pakistan want to become a top Test side, we need to significantly improve both physical and mental fitness. Our conditioning should be on par with other top teams in the world."

He also addressed the return of Aamir Jamal from injury, noting that the current Test squad was selected based on player fitness. "For now, we’ve built the squad for one Test, considering the players' fitness levels. Meanwhile, If required, Zahid Mahmood would be brought into the squad," Masood explained.

Concluding his remarks, Masood acknowledged the pressure of professional sports but affirmed that no player enjoys losing.

Remember, Zahid will join the pre-test camp in Multan as the 16th player, but the final squad will be trimmed to 15 players for the first Test

Squad (for 1st Test)

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi