Pakistan women's team acquire British coach ahead of Asian Netball Championship

KARACHI: The Pakistan women's netball team is gearing up for the Asian Netball Championship 2024, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, India, from October 18.

The team has bolstered their preparations by acquiring the expertise of British coach Ellie Moore, who has already visited Pakistan to observe the National Championship and assess the players.

Ellie Moore, an experienced coach, is currently training Pakistani players based in London, enhancing their skills and ensuring they are in top form for the upcoming tournament.

Mudassar Arain, President of the Pakistan Netball Federation, revealed that five to six more Pakistani players are expected to join the training camp in London soon.

The Asian Women's Netball Championship will feature teams from across Asia, including Bahrain, Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, and the Philippines. Additionally, teams from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, India, and Chinese Taipei will be competing for the title.

The Pakistan women's team is set to depart for India on October with the squad having already applied for Indian visas in anticipation of the event.

Earlier, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC), allowing the national team to compete in the event.

The federation has also submitted visa applications for the team and officials, who are expected to travel to India in the coming weeks. A total of 12 players and five officials are likely to represent Pakistan in the tournament.

The federation has also submitted a budget for the championship to the PSB for approval. Among the prospective players, some British-Pakistani athletes are being considered for inclusion in the squad.

While the diaspora players have started their training in the UK, the Pakistan based players will resume camp once the budget is approved.