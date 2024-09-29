Pakistani runners finish Berlin Marathon 2024 in style

Pakistan runners after the Berlin Marathon 2024. - File

Pakistani runners were impressive on Sunday at the Berlin Marathon 2024, crossing the finish line in style and showcasing their endurance on the world stage.

Some of the men's runners leading in the marathon among the Pakistan contingent were Dr Salman Khan (3:16:14), Shah Faisal Khan (3:29:40) and Fawad Karim (3:32:41).

Shah Faisal after the race. - File

The women’s contingent from Pakistan also excelled, with Dr Bsherri Anjum, finishing in an impressive 3:14:31.

Fawad Karim and Ali Gondal after the race. - File

Khoula Ahmed secured a time of 3:40:10, while Jevi Majid completed the marathon in 4:09:16.

Pakistan's women contingent impressed in Berlin. - File

Pakistani finishers of Berlin Marathon 2024

Jevi Majid (Pakistan, Norway)

Bsherri Anjum (Pakistan)

Shazia Nawaz (Pakistan, United States)

Khoula Ahmed (Pakistan, Norway)

Shahid Nawaz (Pakistan)

Ahmed Uzair (Pakistan)

Shah Faisal Khan (Pakistan)

Misbah Ullah (Pakistan)

Faisal Shafi (Pakistan, Lahore)

Abdul Haseeb (Pakistan)

Ali Gondal (Pakistan)

Fawad Karim (Pakistan, United Kingdom)

Arif Ullah Khan (Pakistan)

Raees Ebrahim (Pakistan, United States)

Muhammad Fasih Saleh (Pakistan, Norway)

Fawad Qamar (Pakistan)

Babar Ghias (Pakistan, United States)

Atiq Ul Hasan (Pakistan, United States)

Jehanzeb Mughal (Pakistan, United Kingdom)

Mohammad Afzal (Pakistan)

Zeeshan Rab (Pakistan, Denmark)

Salman Khan (Pakistan, United States)

Sana Fatima (Pakistan, Australia)

Meanwhile, Ethiopians dominated the Berlin Marathon as Milkesa Mengesha triumphed in the men's race, while Tigist Ketema secured victory in the women's event.



Mengesha, 24, achieved a personal best time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 17 seconds, finishing ahead of Kenya’s Cybrian Kotut (2:03:22) and fellow Ethiopian Haymanot Alew.

The final kilometre saw an exciting duel between Mengesha and Kotut, but Mengesha picked up the pace in the closing stretch, crossing the finish line five seconds ahead.

Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele, the pre-race favourite with five-time winner Eliud Kipchoge absent, finished in seventh place.

The women’s podium was a clean sweep for Ethiopia. Ketema’s winning time of 2:16:42 saw her finish over two minutes ahead of Mestawut Fikir and Bosena Mulatie.

Ketema built a commanding lead in the first half of the race, securing victory with the third-fastest time ever recorded in the event.

Her time was five minutes slower than Tigst Assefa’s world-record performance of 2:11:53 last year.

Several notable athletes were absent from the Berlin Marathon, which took place just over a month after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics.