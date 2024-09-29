Panthers beat Markhors to win Champions One-Day Cup final

Panthers win first-edition of Champions One-Day Cup. - PCB

Panthers defeated Markhors by five wickets in the final to win the first-edition of Champions One-Day Cup at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium.



Shadab Khan-led Panthers chased down the 123-run target in 18 overs after they dismantled the Markhors' batting lineup in just 33.4 overs.

Earlier, Markhors opted to bat first and could not post a competitive total. Zain Abbas was the first to depart, caught by Umar Siddiq off Mohammad Hasnain's bowling for 6 runs from 8 balls.

Fakhar Zaman provided a brief spark, scoring 46 off 49 deliveries, including five boundaries and a six, before falling to Sajid Khan, caught by Rizwan Mehmood.

Kamran Ghulam was dismissed cheaply for 2 runs, trapped leg-before-wicket by Ali Raza, leaving the Markhors at 26/2 early in the innings.

Haseebullah Khan and Bismillah Khan attempted to steady the innings, contributing 27 and 16 runs, respectively, but both fell before they could anchor the team.

Haseebullah was bowled by Sajid Khan, while Bismillah was caught by Abdul Bangalzai off Arafat Minhas. Skipper Iftikhar Ahmed, expected to provide stability, was dismissed for just 3 runs, falling leg-before to Hasnain. Abdul Samad followed without scoring, caught by Sajid off Hasnain's bowling.

Lower-order resistance was minimal, with only Zahid Mahmood, who remained not out on 7, and Akif Javed, who hit a quickfire 8 off 8 balls.

The tail collapsed quickly as Mohammad Imran and Shahnawaz Dahani were dismissed cheaply by Arafat Minhas.

Hasnain and Minhas took three each while Sajid took two scalps.

In reply, the Panthers successfully chased down the target in 18 overs but encountered a few obstacles along the way.

Umar Siddiq provided a steady start but was bowled by Shahnawaz Dahani after scoring 19 off 21 balls. His opening partner, Abdul Bangalzai, contributed a solid 41 off 43 deliveries, including five boundaries and two sixes, before being caught by wicketkeeper Bismillah Khan off Mohammad Imran.

Sajid Khan added 15 runs from 13 balls but was trapped lbw by Akif Javed, while Usman Khan chipped in with a brisk 13 off 8 balls before falling to Akif Javed, caught by Zain Abbas.

Rizwan Mehmood remained unbeaten on 16 off 12 balls, playing a crucial role in the chase despite losing his partner Haider Ali for a duck, bowled by Mohammad Imran. Skipper Shadab Khan provided the finishing touch, scoring 14 off 9 balls, including a boundary and a six, to guide the Panthers to victory.

Nonetheless, Rizwan and Shadab ensured there were no further setbacks as the Panthers crossed the finish line with 12 balls to spare.