‘Real Madrid can cope without injured Mbappe’: Carlo Ancelotti says ahead of crucial Atletico Derby

Real Madrid set to play without Mbappe against Atletico Madrid. —AFP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his team will be able to cope without injured star Kylian Mbappe in Sunday's La Liga visit to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos take on their rivals without the French forward, ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Spanish champions are second, four points behind leaders Barcelona and two ahead of third-place Atletico.

"Obviously playing without Mbappe changes things a bit, but not much," Ancelotti told reporters Saturday.

“We're used to playing without him because last year he wasn't here.

"It's a pity that he's not here but his absence we can cover for well."

Real Madrid still have plenty of attacking options including Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes and potential Ballon d'Or winner Vinicius Junior.

It is worth noting that Real Madrid lost at Atletico in September 2023 and have not been beaten in 39 La Liga matches since.

"It's a difficult game, that's clear, but each match has its own story and we have a plan, let's see if it goes well," said Ancelotti.

"We have to avoid the mistakes of last year, that's quite obvious. What we've learned could serve us well for tomorrow's game."

Ancelotti confirmed French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was fit to take part in the derby having recovered from an injury.