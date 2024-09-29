Neeraj Chopra reveals reaction after Arshad Nadeem's record throw in Paris Olympics

Neeraj Chopra felt pressure after Arshad Nadeem's gold-winning throw. —AFP

Paris Olympics silver medallist Neeraj Chopra revealed his reaction after Pakistan’s gold medallist managed an astonishing 92.97m throw at the Paris Olympics final.

Earlier, Pakistan’s star athlete created history by ending the country's medal drought of 32 years, with a massive, record-breaking throw of 92.97m.

Speaking exclusively, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist praised his fellow athlete, Arshad’s throw at the Olympics, but he also revealed that his attempt pressurised the Indian athlete.

"The first throw impacts the athlete's midset to a great level. My first throw was really good, but I made a foul. I was facing some problems as the track was new. I tried to adjust to it to avoid a foul, but I failed. The competition was tough," said Neeraj in Mission Olympics 2036 program in Haryana.

He further added: Nadeem got a good throw. And after that I lost control of myself. I was really angry as I wanted to do better. But somewhere in that I missed the technical aspect.”

Meanwhile, the “under-pressure” Chopra couldn’t defend his gold medal in Paris and ended up winning a silver medal, in respect to his throw of 89.45m in the second round.

Earlier in 2021, Chopra had won a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics.

Considering his consecutive wins at the Olympics, Chopra is the first Indian athlete to win successive Olympic medals