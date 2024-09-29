Updated World Test Championship table after Sri Lanka’s 2-0 victory over New Zealand

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis celebrate during second Test. - AFP

Sri Lanka have demolished New Zealand in the second Test at Galle, bolstering their position at No.3 on the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

Sri Lanka secured a commanding victory over New Zealand on Sunday, winning by an innings and 154 runs. Electing to bat first, the hosts declared their first innings at 602-5. Kamindu Mendis, promoted up the order after an impressive start to his Test career, starred with an unbeaten 182 from 250 deliveries.

Kamindu equalled the record for the second-fastest to 1,000 Test runs, sharing the feat with the legendary Donald Bradman. He is also poised to surpass several other longstanding batting records. Contributions from Dinesh Chandimal (116), Angelo Mathews (88), and Kusal Mendis (106*) further helped Sri Lanka post an imposing total.

In response, New Zealand crumbled to a record low against Sri Lanka, being dismissed for just 88 in their first innings at Galle. They were forced to follow on, marking the first instance of this in Test cricket since April 2023.

While Devon Conway (61), Tom Blundell (60), Glenn Phillips (78), and Mitchell Santner (67) put up some resistance, New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 360 runs.

Sri Lanka have solidified their No.3 position on the WTC table, improving their points percentage from 50 to 55.56. Meanwhile, New Zealand have dropped from fourth to seventh, with a current PCT of 37.5. England (4th), Bangladesh (5th), and South Africa (6th) have all moved up a place.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

ICC WTC Standings. - ESPNCricinfo

Sri Lanka will now play a Test in November against South Africa while India travel to New Zealand for a Test series in October.