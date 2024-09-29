Pakistan women’s netball team to compete in Asian Championship in India

Pakistan's women's netball team. —instagram/pakistannetballfederation

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s women’s netball team is set to participate in the Asian Netball Championship, scheduled to take place in Bangalore, India, from October 18 to 27, sources in PSB and PNF confirmed.

The sources have revealed that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC), allowing the national team to compete in the event.

The federation has also submitted visa applications for the team and officials, who are expected to travel to India in the coming weeks. A total of 12 players and five officials are likely to represent Pakistan in the tournament.

According to sources, the federation has also submitted a budget for the championship to the PSB for approval. Among the prospective players, some British-Pakistani athletes are being considered for inclusion in the squad.

Sources added that while the diaspora players have started their training in the UK, the Pakistan based players will resume camp once the budget is approved.