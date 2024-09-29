Mohammad Yousuf steps down as national team selector

Mohammad Yousuf was appointed as a selector in March 2024. - PCB

Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has officially announced his resignation from his role as a national team selector.

Citing personal reasons for stepping down, Yousuf expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve Pakistan cricket.

In a statement, Yousuf said, "I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team for 'personal reasons'. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket," Yousuf wrote in a post on X.

Yousuf also shared his confidence in the abilities and passion of the current generation of Pakistani players, saying, "I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness,” he added.

The former legend, who represented Pakistan in 90 Test matches, 288 ODIs, and three T20Is during his illustrious career, was appointed as a selector in March 2024. He played a key role in selecting the Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the legend will focus on other key responsibilities within the cricket board.

“The PCB expresses its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Yousuf for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as a selection committee member. Yousuf will continue to play a pivotal role at the PCB, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience as the batting coach at the High Performance Centre.”

Yousuf was the head coach of the Pakistan U19 side that finished third in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa.

Pakistan are languishing at eighth in the table with 16 points in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) thanks to wins in two out of seven matches. Masood has lost all five Tests as captain after taking over from Babar Azam last year.