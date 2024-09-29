Sri Lanka appoint Sanath Jayasuriya as full-time head coach

Sanath Jayasuriya appointed as the full-time head coach of Sri Lankan cricket team. —AFP

Sri Lanka Cricket has officially announced to appoint interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya as the permanent coach of the men’s team.

This decision came after the Lions delivered impressive performances under the former cricketer’s leadership.

Previously in July, the legendary player was appointed as the interim head coach after Chris Silverwood and Mahela Jayawardene resigned from their respective posts.

The former head coach Silverwood and consultant coach Mahela Jayawardene resigned following Sri Lanka’s disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup this year.

Since then, one of the greatest all-rounders worked effortlessly on reviving the team.

In regard to his efforts, the Lions clinched 2-0 victory in the ODI series against India in August and a Test against England at the Oval.

In addition, Sri Lanka have achieved an impressive first Test victory against the Black Caps in the ongoing series and are halfway on wining the other as well.

After witnessing his role in boosting the players’ confidence in the dressing room has been widely appreciated.

In regard to this, former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews couldn’t resist and praised the 55-year-old.

He said: “I think Sanath Jayasuriya is taking over. He's given confidence when he was the cricket director, and now he's become the coach. Even though he gets nervous, he gives confidence to all of us. That makes a massive difference."

Adding further he said: "Sanath has done a wonderful job grooming young players as well as looking after each and every one of us. I think he's done a tremendous job. I wish him all the very best in the future.”