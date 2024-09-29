WATCH: Messi shows admiration for Marvel after scoring for Inter Miami

Messi celebrating his goal against Charlotte FC. —Reuters

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi celebrated his goal by showcasing his admiration for Marvel during the match against Charlotte FC on Saturday.

The captain of Inter Miami smashed the game-tying goal in the 67th minute of the match.

In regard to this, the game ended with 1-1 draw.

Reflecting his admiration, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner placed his hands by his side, palms down, and began to raise his heels — a liftoff like "Iron Man".

Following his pose, the 37-year-old looked at his kids present in the stands at Chase Stadium.

It is worth noting that the Argentine forward had showcased other Marvel characters on field including Thor, Black Panther, and Spider Man.



Earlier in August, in a conversation with the Miami Herald, Messi revealed that his celebrations began after watching Marvel movies with his sons.

He said: “My three sons are still on vacation, have not started school yet, so every night we watch Marvel superhero movies. They came up with the idea and asked that whenever I have a game and score a goal, I do a Marvel superhero celebration. That’s how it started, and we continued that ritual.

“Each time we watched a new movie, we would practice a goal celebration. But I only do them for home games, when the kids are here, near me, so we can share those moments. When I see them in the stands, that is when I do them.”

Meanwhile, Messi and Co will be playing their biggest game of MLS season on Wednesday against the Columbus Crew.

In the event of winning the upcoming big face-off on Wednesday, the Inter Miami is expected to secure the MLS Supporters’ Shield.

After winning Leagues Cup of 2023, it would be Messi’s second title with Inter Miami.