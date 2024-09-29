Scotland defeat Pakistan in warm-up match ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup

Scotland defeat Pakistan in first warm-up game. —ICC

Scotland defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the inaugural match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up games on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan set a target of 133 runs for the Scotland team.

With Gull Feroza (14) and Sadaf Shamas (2) starting the first innings, Pakistan were reduced to 33/4 in 6.4 overs.

This was the situation until Muneeba Ali and Omaima Sohail tried hard to recover to help them post a total of 132/9 within 20 overs.

Muneeba solely scored 27 off 22 with 3 fours while Omaima made 30 off 29 smashing two balls towards the boundary.

However, their partnership ended when Muneeba was caught by Olivia Bell in the 10.6 overs of the innings, bringing Aliya Riaz to the ground.

It was a shaky game for the team with everyone scoring runs below 50.

Players including Sadaf Shamas (2), Sidra Amin (4), Nida Dar (4), Tuba Hassan (0) couldn’t even score 10 runs in the game.

The innings were ended with the captain Fatima Sana making 20 runs for the team off 14 deliveries including 2 fours, while Tuba Hassan, who came in for the last ball of the innings, was caught by Saskia Horley off a delivery from Kathryn Bryce, without scoring any runs.

For Scotland, Kathryn picked up three wickets while Bell and Abtaha Maqsood shared two apiece.

Chasing the target, Sarah Bryce and Saskia Horley started well with a 73-run opening stand in just 11.3 overs.

However, Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu ended the spell of Horley after she scored 48 runs.

Despite losing Horley, the Bryce sisters chased the target with Sarah making 60 runs out of 52 balls including 3 fours and 2 sixes while Kathryn Bryce made 18 runs off 14 balls.

Sarah remained unbeaten till the end as Scotland completed a win with two overs to spare.

Fatima Sana and Co didn’t perform well in the bowling as well with Nashra taking one wicket and the other was a run out by Nida Dar.

Meanwhile, the second warm-up game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was won by Chamari Athapaththu by 33 runs on Saturday.