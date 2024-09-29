Asim Khan wins first PSA World Tour title

Asim Khan celebrates his victory by performing 'Sajda' after beating top-seeded Nick Wall of England in the final of the Charlottesville Open. — Author

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Khan secured his first Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour title on Sunday, defeating top-seeded Nick Wall of England in the final of the Charlottesville Open.

Khan, who was unseeded in the tournament, triumphed 3-1 in a gruelling 65-minute match.

After losing the opening game 12-14, Khan made a strong comeback, winning the next three games 12-10, 11-5, and 11-6 to seal the victory.

The Charlottesville Open, a PSA World Tour Copper event, had a total prize pool of $28,750.

In addition to the title, Khan earned 500 ranking points, which are expected to improve his position in the world rankings.

Khan’s victory marks a significant milestone in his career and adds to Pakistan’s rich legacy in squash, a sport in which the nation has produced multiple world champions.

Previously, the champion jumped into the finals after defeating Mexico’s Cesar Salazar in straight sets during the semifinals.

Khan dominated the match with a clinical performance, securing victory with scores of 11-5, 11-5, and 11-4 against the Mexican player.

Earlier in the tournament, Khan had qualified for the semi-final after overcoming Egypt's eighth-seed, Aly Hussein in straight games, securing an 11-3, 11-5, 11-9 victory.

Considering his achievements, Khan clinched the Jones Creek Open Squash Championship title in the USA earlier this month.