Over 15 Pakistani runners set to participate in Berlin Marathon 2024

Pakistan runners pictured together during 2023 Berlin Marathon. - File

Over 15 Pakistani runners will proudly participate in the 50th edition of the Berlin Marathon, set to take place on Sunday (September 29).

Among the participants are accomplished athletes such as Pakistani-US runners Dr Salman Khan and Ahmad Uzair, who committed to showcasing their endurance on one of the world's most prestigious marathon courses.

Muhammad Fasih ul Saleh, hailing from Norway, will also be part of this elite group alongside Atiq ul Hassan.

Dr Salman Khan

Similarly, other Pakistan-origin athletes will also participate including Abu-Bakr Mohammad Afzal from the UK, Babar Ghias from the USA, and Raja Arif Ullah Khan, representing both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Runner Shah Faisal is set to show his talent in Berlin Marathon. - Instagram/ShahFaisal9

The marathon will see a range of talent, with Raees Ebrahim and Shah Faisal Khan, making their presence felt on the global stage. Dr Basherri Anjum, Faisal Shafi, and Zeeshan Rab, who are from Denmark, will join their compatriots in the significant event.

Notably, the only female runner in the group is Khoula Ahmed. Besides, other athletes are Fawaz Qamar, Fawad Karim, and Ali Gondal.

Babar Ghias during 2023 Berlin Marathon. - Instagram/babar_ghias

In 2023, five Pakistani marathon runners impressed as they finished the race in less than three hours.

The runners, namely Muhammad Sajjad (2:37:34), Amin Mukatay (2:46), Abdul Rehman (2:50), Sadiq Shah (2:52:16), and Faisal Shafi (2:58) left an indelible mark on Pakistan's running history by their remarkable achievements on the international stage.

Muhammad Fasih ul Saleh is ready for Berlin Marathon. - File

On the other hand, for the first time in 11 years, neither Eliud Kipchoge nor Kenenisa Bekele will be competing on the course that once crowned them the fastest marathon runners in the world.

However, despite the absence of these two legendary figures, the Berlin Marathon 2024 boasts a stellar lineup to mark its 50th anniversary. The Ethiopian duo, Tadese Takele and Tigist Ketema, headline the men’s and women’s elite fields respectively, setting the stage for another intense showdown between the marathon powerhouses of Ethiopia and Kenya.

Men’s Race

Tadese Takele made an impressive appearance last year, in the same race where Kipchoge secured a record-breaking fifth victory in Berlin. Kipchoge, still recovering from his challenging experience at the Paris Olympic marathon where he withdrew after 30km, is considering his next move.

Meanwhile, several contenders, including Takele, are eager to fill his shoes. Takele, who finished third in last year’s Berlin Marathon with a time of 2:03:24, is entering only his second marathon after his remarkable debut. At just 22, the World U20 silver medallist in the 3000m steeplechase holds the fastest time among the men’s elite runners.

Six men come into the race with personal bests under 2:05, ensuring fierce competition. Another notable contender is Kibiwott Kandie, the former world record holder in the half marathon, who has won the last three consecutive editions of the Valencia 21km road race. This will be Kandie’s first marathon since last year. Additionally, Kenya’s Stephen Kiprop, the reigning Daegu Marathon champion, will make his Berlin Marathon debut on September 29.

Women’s Race

In the women’s race, Ethiopians dominate the leaderboard, holding eight of the top 10 fastest times, with Tigist Ketema leading the pack. Ketema has kept a low profile since her stunning 2:16:07 course record at the Dubai Marathon in January 2024, which was her marathon debut. Three months later, she placed seventh at the London Marathon, behind winner Peres Jepchirchir.

Also joining the women’s elite field is Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Genzebe Dibaba, who will make her Berlin Marathon debut, aiming to surpass her personal best of 2:21:47, set at the 2023 Chicago Marathon. The women’s race will also feature fellow Ethiopians Yebregual Melese, Mestawot Fikir, Azmera Gebru, Sisay Meseret Gola, Ababel Yeshaneh, Fikre Wereta, and Japan’s Mizuki Matsuda, who finished sixth at last year’s Tokyo Marathon.

Event schedule (local time)

The Berlin Marathon will start at 8:50 am (CEST) on Sunday 29 September with runners beginning in four different waves.

8:50am - Elite

8:56am -Wheelchair athletes

8:59am - Handbikers

9:15am -10:30am -Start of the mass runs in four waves