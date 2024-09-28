National cricketers get another opportunity to pass fitness test

The tests are scheduled to take place on September 30. - AFP

LAHORE: In an upcoming round of fitness assessments, national cricketers will have another opportunity to prove their fitness levels, with the tests scheduled to take place on September 30, Geo News reported on Saturday citing sources.

According to details, between 8 and 10 national cricketers will undergo these fitness tests. A few of the players had previously missed their assessments, while the majority of those selected are individuals who either failed to clear the previous fitness test or were classified as borderline cases.

In light of this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to offer them another chance, ensuring that no cricketer is unduly penalised solely on the basis of fitness results. The PCB aims to provide a fair opportunity for all players to meet the required standards.

Additionally, the players have been tasked with improving their performance in the 2-kilometre run, a key element of the fitness evaluation.

Earlier, PCB announced their decision to appoint a consultant in Sports Medicine to ensure the timely diagnosis and management of fitness issues affecting cricketers at both domestic and international levels.

This move comes in response to ongoing challenges in identifying and treating injuries that have impacted players' performance.

In a bid to fill this crucial role, the PCB has issued a public advertisement, seeking qualified candidates with expertise in Sports Medicine. The appointed consultant will be responsible for diagnosing and treating players' injuries, as well as overseeing their rehabilitation.

The role will also involve close collaboration with physiotherapists and trainers from both the national and domestic teams, ensuring a coordinated approach to maintaining player fitness.

According to the PCB, candidates must hold an MBBS degree, possess at least 10 years of relevant experience, and demonstrate a solid understanding of sports culture and decision-making abilities. The applications are open till October 10.

The position of director medical has remained vacant since Dr Sohail Saleem's resignation, and the PCB hopes to fill the gap by appointing a qualified individual who can manage the fitness needs of the country's cricketers effectively.