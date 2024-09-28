Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr picks pace in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves another milestone. —AFP

The Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the spotlight once again after achieving a new milestone by securing his third victory with Al-Nassr in the 2024 Saudi Pro League.

In a thrilling fixture, Al Nassr achieved a 2-0 win against Al Wahda on Friday at the Al Awwal Park.

Al Nassr secured their third spot on the table, only behind Al Ittihad and Al Hilal.

The Ronaldo-led side opened the match with Brazilian footballer Angelo Gabriel smashing the first goal in the 41st minute of the fixture.

Making a comeback, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner smashed the second goal for the team with his “superkick” in the 56th minute of the fixture.

After this match, the 39-year-old has bagged 903 goals of his career on penalty after Sultan Al-Ghannam was fouled inside the box.

Ronaldo later celebrated the third win of the season with a post on his Instagram handle as he shared a glimpse of celebration on the ground along with a caption, “Three wins in a row.”





The Al Nassr is all set to face Al Orobah in the fourth fixture of the league scheduled on October 5.

It is worth noting that the Al Orobah has won only one match of the league and stands at the 12th position on the points table.

Previously, the most-followed celebrity revealed that he is aiming to smash 1000 career goals before his retirement.