Real Madrid receives good news ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Eduardo Camavinga recovers ahead of derby against Atletico Madrid. —Reuters

France's Eduardo Camavinga is set to make a comeback in the forthcoming derby against Atletico Madrid.

The 21-year-old was on a hiatus following an injury to his left knee while he was training for the European Super Cup.

As per MARCA, Camavinga has been considerate about his condition, and is putting efforts to heal his injured knee lately.

In regard to this, the latest medical reports are optimistic about his condition.

This news comes as a relief for Real Madrid after Kylian Mbappe got injured on Tuesday.

In regard to this, the French captain is expected to be on hiatus for three weeks, leading him to miss games with Lille in Champions League and Villarreal in La Liga and the international break with France.

Moreover, Madrid regained a crucial piece in their midfield puzzle.

However, the final decision on whether Camavinga plays is to be decided by Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite Frenchman’s positive medical reports, the coach of the Real Madrid is still in doubt regrading whether to bring Camavinga back in squad.

It is worth noting that the Spanish club has monitored his recovery process to keep a check on his condition.

In addition, Luka Modric, Camavinga, and Arda Guler are in the option to be selected as the fourth midfielder.

Considering the fact that Modric is ready to lead the team, there is a certainty that Ancelotti might opt for the Croatian.

However, Camavinga’s return comes at a crucial moment for the Spanish club.