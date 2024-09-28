Asim Khan secures his spot in final at Charlottesville Open Squash Tournament

Asim Khan defeated Cesar Salazar in the semi-finals at Charlottesville Open. —Author

Pakistan’s Asim Khan has stormed into the final of the Charlottesville Open Squash Tournament after defeating Mexico’s Cesar Salazar in straight sets during the semifinals.

Khan dominated the match with a clinical performance, securing victory with scores of 11-5, 11-5, and 11-4.

Khan's triumph in the semifinals has earned him a spot in the final of the $28,750 prize-money event, where he will face England’s Nick Wall.

With his sights set on claiming the title, Khan is hoping to bring another international squash championship home to Pakistan.

Previously, Khan defeated Egypt’s eighth seed, Aly Hussein, in the quarter final. Displaying exceptional skill, Asim won in straight games, securing an 11-3, 11-5, 11-09 victory.

In order to qualify for the quarter final, Asim Khan triumphed over Yahya Al-Nawasani with scores of 11-7, 4-11, 11-6, 7-11, and 11-7.

On Wednesday, Asim Khan, after falling behind two games, staged a remarkable comeback to overcome Brazil's Diego Gobbi with a 3-2 victory. Despite losing the first two games 5-11 and 9-11, Asim rallied to win the next three games 11-8, 11-8, and 11-8.

Earlier in July, Khan clinched the Jones Creek Open Squash Championship title in the USA.

The final, which offered a prize money of USD 12,000, saw World No. 73 defeating his fellow countryman Ashab Irfan by 3-1.

Earlier in 2024, Asim had already clinched two titles, winning the Wild Card Challenger in Washington and the Squash Inspire Challenger in March.